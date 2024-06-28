Three minors detained for theft at locked house in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three minor boys were detained by the Vadavalli Police in Coimbatore city for theft at a locked house.

Police said that the minors used to visit houses asking for gardening work and then attempted thefts. They were arrested when they reportedly broke open a house in the Vadavalli area on Tuesday.

The detained trio are aged between 15 and 16. Two of them dropped out of studies in Class 10. The other one, aged 16, was pursuing a course at an Industrial Training Institute.

They are residents of areas around Vadavalli. They used to go for gardening work at individual houses in the locality. Carrying spades and other gardening equipment they roam around and approach house owners for cleaning their house premises as well as for gardening work. They attempt thefts during work. However no cases were reported so far, said a police officer.

After a series of house owners refused them gardening work, the three entered a house at Maharani Avenue in Vadavalli after breaking open the door. Even after a long search, they could not find any valuables in the house. All that they could filch was only a 500 rupees currency.

After the break-in came to light, police started a probe and found the boys in CCTV footage

The house belongs to I Kakkan (67), a retired government staff. The residents had gone to their native place in Pudukkottai. During questioning the boys revealed that they had stolen only Rs 500 from the house and spent it for liquor and snacks. However, Rs 100 that was found with them was seized by the police. They were booked and detained at the juvenile home in the city, said police sources.