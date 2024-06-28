TN launches women’s job scheme of Rs 1.2K cr

CHENNAI: Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also holds the special programme implementation portfolio, on Thursday said a new scheme to promote women’s employment called Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Protection Scheme with several sub-components will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,185 crore for five years between 2024 and 2029. The allocation for the scheme for 2024-25 will be Rs 168 crore.

Replying to the discussion on demands for grants of his departments, Udhayanidhi announced several new schemes, including those aimed at turning women into entrepreneurs, helping graduate youth improve job skills, and psychometric tests for identifying children’s talents at the school level.

Highlighting that women’s contribution is vital for Tamil Nadu to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, the minister said the scheme, which is aimed at identifying the talents of women at the district level, will be launched in eight districts in the first phase.

A Talent Assessment Platform will be created to enable girls who are studying in Class 8 to 12 to identify careers suitable for them through psychometric tests. An ‘Earlypreneruship’ programme will also be included in the school curriculum to inculcate the zeal of entrepreneurship in children, he said.

The minister said an information bank for women would be created where details about skill development, entrepreneurship, psychological counselling, employment opportunities, and safety aspects for women at workplaces will be made available.