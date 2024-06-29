Actor Vijay wants well-educated people to enter politics, asks students say no to drugs

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday urged students to say no to ‘temporary pleasures’ and to drugs, and expressed concern over the prevalence of drugs, which he said, worried him as a father and leader of a political organisation.

Speaking at the felicitation function organised for honouring students who excelled in class 12 and class 10 public examinations, he stressed on the importance for students to develop the ability to elect good leaders for the country’s development.

Vijay said while the society had so many qualified doctors, engineers and lawyers, the need of the hour is good leaders, not only in the political field.

“If you enter a particular field and if you perform well you can easily achieve the leadership role in the field. I am saying this because we need several leaders,” he said.

Vijay said he wished that politics would be one of the career options in the future. He asked the students whether well-educated people should enter politics or not, for which students answered in the affirmative.

He stressed the need for students to develop critical thinking to elect good leaders and avoid falling prey to propaganda.

Commenting about drugs, Vijay said the event was not a platform to discuss government’s responsibilities. “We must take care of our lives through self-control and self-discipline rather than relying on government,” he said, adding, “Say no to temporary pleasures, say no to drugs”. He also asked the students to repeat him.

The actor presented shawls and certificates and awarded diamond-studded earrings to the top three female students in the class 12 public examination.