Bangladeshi outfit ‘linked to’ terror outfit arrested

CHENNAI : A 30-year-old man, allegedly part of banned Bangladeshi outfit Ansar Al Islam, was arrested by a West Bengal police team from Koyambedu on Friday.

An official from Bengal’s special task force identified the accused as Anwar (30), who had been living in Chennai for at least two years and working as a casual labourer in restaurants. He was arrested at gunpoint from a construction site with the help of Chennai police, sources said.

Anwar is a native of the East Bardhaman district of West Bengal. He worked as a labourer in his village too, the official said. He was allegedly involved in radicalising youth and some incriminating material shas been seized from him. He was arrested under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and produced before a local court and taken to West Bengal. This is the third recent arrest of suspected fundamentalists of Ansar Al Islam, also known as Shahadat. It is a banned terror organisation in Bangladesh with alleged links to Al Qaeda. A few days ago, a computer science student from the same district as Anwar was arrested by the STF in Bengal. Another person had been arrested from Nabadwip in Nadia district a few days ago.

The organisation came under the scanner after National Investigation Agency’s probe into a blast at Khagragarh in Bardhaman district in 2014.