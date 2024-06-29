RTO touts caught 20 years ago let off with fines

COIMBATORE: After 20 years of trial, four suspected touts who were booked for possessing unaccounted cash and vehicle registration documents were slapped with fines by the court.

They were arrested during a joint surprise check conducted along with the district inspection cell officer and DVAC officials on July 14, 2004, at the Regional Transport Office at Coimbatore South. A K Nurullah, and K Periyasamy, who died in 2021, were caught with RTO-related documents such as LLRs, Driving Licences, RC books, insurance policies and unaccounted cash of Rs 1,550 and Rs 11,150, respectively.

Based on the complaint of the inspection cell officer, a case was booked against Nurullah and Periyasamy by the DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption), Coimbatore detachment.

Three more people who had fled from the office during the inspection were booked later in the case as they had left behind handbags containing RTO-related documents and cash of Rs 39,550. These three accused are S Senthil Kumar; R Gunasheelan; alias Rajiniguna; and PT Jalauddin.

The trial was held before the Special Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Coimbatore.

On Friday the court pronounced the judgment against the five accused and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each as per the charges against them. In total, a Rs 65,000 fine was imposed on them.