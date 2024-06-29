Teen sexually assaulted by teacher for three years files complaint after class 12

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri All Women Police arrested a teacher of Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) who sexually assaulted a minor girl for over three years.

The girl lodged a complaint about him recently after completing class XII.

According to police sources, “On Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl from near Dharmapuri filed a complaint with AWPS stating that in 2021 she lost her father and was at risk of dropping out of school. At that time, Kumar (name changed), who was working as teacher in the PUMS, stepped forward to help her education. Sakthi was her teacher in middle school and got her enrolled in a school at Dharmapuri. Later he advised her to come to him for special classes. When she went to Kumar’s home, he sexually assaulted her.”

Police added, “The minor was under Kumar’s care since 2021 and was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions. The girl feared that her education would be affected and did not reveal it to anyone. She completed class 12 in March and left him.”