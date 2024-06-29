Four die in cracker unit mishap near Sattur in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Atleast four workers were killed in an explosion at a fire cracker manufacturing unit in Banduvarpatti village near Sattur on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident occurred in the morning at Guru star Fireworks when the employees were mixing chemicals. During the mixing, an explosion occurred and four workers identified as Marisami, Ramkumar, Mohan and Selvakumar died on the spot. Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Elayirampannai rushed to the spot and are dousing the fire.

"It is a DRO-licensed unit, owned by Sagadevan, an Achankulam resident," sources said.

The unit has around 15 rooms and atleast three rooms were gutted in fire due to the incident. Sattur Taluk police and officials from Revenue Department has reached the spot and has started investigation.