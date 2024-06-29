TN resolution seeks President assent for anti-NEET bill

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the Government of India to immediately give assent to the NEET Exemption Bill which has been pending with the President’s office since 2022. While all other parties, including the PMK, which is an ally of the BJP, supported the resolution, BJP MLAs opposed it and staged a walkout.

The resolution moved by the CM said, “The NEET system, which severely affects the medical education opportunities of poor rural students, makes schooling redundant, and deprives the rights of the state governments to admit students in state government medical colleges, should be abolished.” The resolution also said, “The Tamil Nadu Assembly urges the union government to give its assent to the NEET Exemption Bill unanimously passed by this Legislative Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from the exam and to allow medical admissions based on Class 12 marks.”

‘India is resonating with TN’s demand to scrap NEET’

The resolution further urged the GOI to amend the National Medical Commission Act so that the NEET system could be scrapped at the national level as there are repeated irregularities in the test. The CM said Tamil Nadu has been fighting all alone against NEET for many years but now, after understanding the true nature of the exam, the opposition to the test is gaining momentum. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has urged PM Narendra Modi to restore the old method of admission of students into medical courses, while leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Teasjvi Yadav have demanded the scrapping the NEET. In a nutshell, the rest of India is now resonating with the Tamil Nadu’s demand to scrap NEET, Stalin said.

The CM said concerns were raised over record number of students scoring full marks, awarding of grace marks, and complaints over question paper leak. The GOI initially denied all these irregularities but it was forced to act after a censure from the Supreme Court, the CM said.

The CM also recalled that the state Assembly had passed the NEET Exemption Bill on September 13, 2021, and it was returned to the House after a long legal battle. The Assembly adopted the Bill again on February 8, 2022, and the governor forwarded it to the President for her assent. But even after the Tamil Nadu government furnished all explanations sought by the GOI, assent for the Bill has been delayed.

T Velmurugan of TVK said only in Tamil Nadu colleges, numerous seats are available for super speciality courses in medicine and a maximum number of these seats have been taken by students from northern states. For each student, the state government is spending Rs 1 crore to 5 crore. This is a ‘big injustice’, Velmurugan said. VP Nagai Mali (CPM) recalled that though the Cruelty to Animals Act is on the Union List, the GOI relaxed the rule and allowed the conduct of jallikattu in TN. He suggested that this could be mentioned in the resolution moved by the CM.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a post on X, said due to recent irregularities in NEET, it has become imperative to scrap the test.

CM forwards bill copy to PM

Hours after the State Assembly adopted the resolution, the CM forwarded a copy of it to PM Modi and sought his early intervention on the resolution. He urged the PM to exempt TN from NEET and to do away with this system at the national level. He said the NEET Exemption Bill of TN is still awaiting President’s assent.

Stalin plea other states’ CMs

Stalin also urged the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal to pass a similar resolution in their State Legislative Assemblies urging the GOI to abolish the NEET exams in the interest of the students of their States.