CHENNAI : Speaker M Appavu informed the Assembly on Saturday that the House has been adjourned sine die.

The session for demand for grants began on June 20. Demands for various departments were discussed, with members from various political parties participating in the debates. Ministers responded to the speeches and made announcements.

On Saturday, the Assembly concluded its proceedings with Chief Minister MK Stalin’s reply to the demands for grants to his Home, Prohibition, and Excise departments.