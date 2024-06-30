Caste census: PMK MLAs stage walkout

CHENNAI : Members of the PMK, led by the party’s Assembly floor leader GK Mani, staged a walkout after the speaker refused to allow a discussion on the caste census issue.

During zero hour, Mani attempted to raise the issue of caste census. However, Speaker M Appavu did not permit the discussion. In protest, PMK members walked out. Later, PMK MLA R Arul told TNIE that minister SS Sivasankar had made ‘incorrect and derogatory’ statements about the caste census and against PMK founder S Ramadoss. The PMK MLAs wanted to provide clarification in the Assembly, and the speaker’s refusal led to their walkout.