NIA searches 12 Locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with Hizb-ut-Tahrir case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 12 locations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday in connection with a Hizb-ut-Tahrir case in Madurai. The locations included Chennai, Tiruchy, and Erode, among others.

In Chennai, a search was conducted at the residence of Kabir Ahmed in Mudichur. The search began around 5 am and lasted for more than two hours, a police source said. The NIA officials did not disclose whether any documents were recovered from the house, the source added.

Searches were also conducted at two locations in Erode, as well as in Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, and other places. The authorities targeted locations suspected to be linked with Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a banned outfit.