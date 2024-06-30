Six persons arrested for killing and cooking deer in Kodaikanal

DINDIGUL : Six farm labourers were arrested for killing and cooking a deer at a farmland in Vazhagiri, Kodaikanal here on Saturday. According to a forest source, the accused persons, who are residents of Kodaikanal, were identified by farmers and villagers after videos and photos of them killing and cooking the deer were circulated on social media.



Shocked by the act, villagers informed the forest officials, who later formed a team and traced the culprits -- Rajesh (27), Kannan (29), Ajith (34), Sivaraman (32), Ramakrishna (29) and Pravin (27) -- who worked as labourers in several farmlands in Vazhagiri, located around 25 km from Kodaikanal Town. During interrogation, all six of them confessed to the crime, sources said.



It is learnt that the accused individuals spotted the deer, which had got trapped in a fence within the farmland, on Friday. Instead of informing the forest officials of the matter, they caught and killed the animal. Following this, they took the carcass to their house, removed its skin, cooked the meat and ate it. Further, they disposed of the head of the animal, and even shared videos and photos of the entire act on social media, sources added.



A case was registered on Saturday and the accused individuals were remanded to custody at Dindigul prison.