Teachers fume as guv extends Periyar univ V-C’s tenure

SALEM : Amid an ongoing legal case against Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan, Governor R N Ravi has extended his tenure that was scheduled to end on Monday till May 19, 2025. It has ignited a row among the university’s teachers association.

In a release, the teachers said though Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi assured VCK deputy secretary Shah Navas in the Assembly that Jagannathan’s term will not be extended, the governor decided to extend it. So, all the 40 Lok Sabha representatives should raise their voice against Ravi’s decision.

As Jagannathan was arrested by the city police on December 26, 2023, for allegedly forming a private company to offer educational programmes in association with the university, violating the norms, he was granted conditional bail the next day. He also granted Registrar Thangavelu retirement with monetary benefits though he was directed to suspend him, the release said.

Association president V Vaithyanathan said, “If the government does not take action, we will protest on Monday.”