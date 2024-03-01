17-member panel formed to realise Rs 6.64 lakh crore Global Investors Meet deals in Tamil Nadu

Rajaa in an interview had told TNIE that he would personally like to see a conversion rate of 75% of MoUs signed during the GIM. He also had said conversion rate of first and second editions of GIM was very poor.

According to a G.O, the committee will meet periodically to review the progress. “In the event of any issue, the committee shall deliberate on these and make recommendations, following which, orders shall be directly obtained for such decision, if so warranted under the existing business rules,” the G.O. said, adding the committee may also issue such recommendations to heads of departments or boards or PSUs to provide clarity and facilitate expeditious resolution of issues.