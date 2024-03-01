Centre, TN told to expedite clearance for sending Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Santhan’s body to Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to take necessary steps for expediting the clearance for sending the mortal remains of Santhan to Sri Lanka immediately.
Santhan, one of the convicts in the assassination former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday even as the Centre and the state government were processing his travel back to his country. Sources at RGGGH said his body was handed over to his counsel on Thursday night.
When a petition already filed by him seeking orders to the governments for facilitating his travel came up for hearing, the bench comprising justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu asked the state government why he could not be deported despite the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) giving clearance on February 22.
State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, submitting the medical records of Santhan, said the government took immediate action as soon as they received the clearance from FRRO but he fell ill on February 21 and was admitted at a local hospital in Tiruchy before being shifted to Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai.
The action was taken to send him through air ambulance, however, his condition deteriorated and suffered cardiac arrest on Wednesday leading to death, the government submitted.
He informed that postmortem and embalming of the body were complete and, subject to necessary permission from the Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka and the Centre, the mortal remains can be flown to Sri Lanka. ASG ARL Sundaresan informed that FRRO can give the final nod for taking the body to Sri Lanka as soon as the necessary documents are produced. Directing the state government to submit necessary documents to FRRO, the bench asked him to process them immediately.
The bench also directed the state government to nominate an IAS and IPS officer as nodal officers for carrying out the task of sending the mortal remains.