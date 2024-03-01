Centre, TN told to expedite clearance for sending Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Santhan’s body to Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to take necessary steps for expediting the clearance for sending the mortal remains of Santhan to Sri Lanka immediately.

Santhan, one of the convicts in the assassination former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday even as the Centre and the state government were processing his travel back to his country. Sources at RGGGH said his body was handed over to his counsel on Thursday night.

When a petition already filed by him seeking orders to the governments for facilitating his travel came up for hearing, the bench comprising justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu asked the state government why he could not be deported despite the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) giving clearance on February 22.