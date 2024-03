“The revised list shall be prepared scrupulously by following the ratio laid down by the Supreme Court in K Shobana case and published within two weeks. Further proceedings shall be initiated after that,” the bench said.

The bench said the TNPSC misconstrued the scope of Section 27 (F) of the Tamil Nadu Government Servant Conditions of Service Act 2016 and erroneously accommodated the top rank holders in the merit list under reserved category posts and gave general category posts to other candidates who scored lesser marks. The order was passed on a batch of petitions filed by candidates seeking to redraw the list in accordance with the reservation rules.

High Court flags denial of opportunity to candidates

“Violation of Section 27(f) of the Act 2016 is apparently visible on mere perusal of the methodology adopted for preparation of provisional select list,” the bench said in its order. Pointing out that the cut-off mark for general category is 274.400, the bench said it is unambiguous that the top scorers were accommodated under reserved category and those with lesser marks were brought under general category which is contrary to the reservation policy. Such ‘erroneous placing of candidates’ in categories ‘resulted in denial of opportunity’ to several other candidates, the HC said.