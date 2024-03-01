Password for Tiruchy Science Park's free Wi-Fi facility kept a secret for two years, complain visitors

TIRUCHY : Science Park in Anna Nagar, which boasts of being the lone corporation park in the city offering free Wi-Fi facility for the hundreds visiting it daily, is yet to see the boards disclosing the password for public use changed ever since the information faded away about two years ago.
With no other means or presence of authorities on the premises to seek the password from, visitors urge the corporation to act on the matter at the earliest.
Kishore Kumar, a local who regularly visits the park, said, “A search [for Wi-Fi connections in the park] shows up Tiruchy City Corporation Science Park WiFi. We, however, cannot access the facility as nobody knows the password. If the corporation doesn't want the public to access this free Wi-Fi spot, why has it made available such a facility? Currently it is a waste of public money. The corporation should take measures to help the public access the Wi-Fi facility. Otherwise, it should discontinue the facility.”
Thirupathy S, another local who mentioned having taken up the matter with the corporation in 2022 as well as the succeeding year, said, “The [two] boards on the WiFi facility were installed during the inauguration of the park in 2018. I think the board placed in front of the Hall of Science building on the premises carried the details, including the password. The details, however, faded away with time, and the authorities took no measures to replace the boards. All these show that the corporation is not making any effort to maintain a major park of the city. This is the only park with free Wi-Fi facility.”
Kausalya P, another resident, said, “If the authorities are worried about possible misuse of the facility, they can consider offering it only during the park’s operational hours. Otherwise, they can introduce usage regulations, like on data access.” The park currently is kept open from 5 am to 8 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. When enquired, a senior corporation official told TNIE, “We will inform our technical team about the issue. They will check and make the password available for visitors."