Password for Tiruchy Science Park's free Wi-Fi facility kept a secret for two years, complain visitors

TIRUCHY : Science Park in Anna Nagar, which boasts of being the lone corporation park in the city offering free Wi-Fi facility for the hundreds visiting it daily, is yet to see the boards disclosing the password for public use changed ever since the information faded away about two years ago.

With no other means or presence of authorities on the premises to seek the password from, visitors urge the corporation to act on the matter at the earliest.

Kishore Kumar, a local who regularly visits the park, said, “A search [for Wi-Fi connections in the park] shows up Tiruchy City Corporation Science Park WiFi. We, however, cannot access the facility as nobody knows the password. If the corporation doesn't want the public to access this free Wi-Fi spot, why has it made available such a facility? Currently it is a waste of public money. The corporation should take measures to help the public access the Wi-Fi facility. Otherwise, it should discontinue the facility.”