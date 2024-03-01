Thoothukudi caste clash: Gang of five hack man to death, two held

THOOTHUKUDI : Two of five people, accused of murdering a 28-year-old man who was acquitted in a murder case on Wednesday, were arrested on Thursday. Those apprehended include Esakkimuthu (30) and K Arumugam alias Alex (22). A search has been launched to nab three others.
The deceased individual has been identified as P Vadivel Murugan. On Wednesday, Murugan had appeared before a Thoothukudi court in connection with a POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) case, and was acquitted.
According to sources, Murugan was on his way back home on a bike, when a gang of five men waylaid him at Pottaloorani diversion and allegedly hacked him to death.
The Puddukottai police sent his body to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and have registered a case. It may be noted that Murugan belonged to the MBC community and was a repeat offender, with an attempt to murder and a murder case pending against him.
Sources added that years ago, Murugan and one Chinnathambi, a member of the scheduled caste community (SC) from Pakkapatti, had engaged in a heated argument while taking bath in Thamirabarani river.
The matter escalated and ended up in the double murder of two MBC individuals, a man and his grandson, in 2019. To avenge the murders, Murugan allegedly murdered one Perumal Kannan, of the SC community, at Palayamkottai in 2022. Trials for the case are underway at Tirunelveli district court. Murugan's murder is said to be a revenge for the killing in connection to Perumal Kannan's murder case.
The Puddukottai police produced suspects Esakkimuthu and Arumugam alias Alex before the Thoothukudi court and remanded them in judicial custody. Meanwhile, Murgan's relatives refused to receive his body, and demanded adequate compensation for his family.