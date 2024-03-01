Thoothukudi caste clash: Gang of five hack man to death, two held

THOOTHUKUDI : Two of five people, accused of murdering a 28-year-old man who was acquitted in a murder case on Wednesday, were arrested on Thursday. Those apprehended include Esakkimuthu (30) and K Arumugam alias Alex (22). A search has been launched to nab three others.

The deceased individual has been identified as P Vadivel Murugan. On Wednesday, Murugan had appeared before a Thoothukudi court in connection with a POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) case, and was acquitted.

According to sources, Murugan was on his way back home on a bike, when a gang of five men waylaid him at Pottaloorani diversion and allegedly hacked him to death.