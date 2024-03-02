34,000 students appear for class 12 exam in Madurai

MADURAI : A total of 34,092 students appeared for the public exam, held in 114 centres in Madurai district on Friday.

Of the 34,337 students, enrolled from 323 schools in the district, 33,585 wrote the exams from 112 centres. While 491 private candidates appeared in one centre, 16 students wrote the exam from the central prison. The exams, which commenced on Friday, will be held till March 22.

A team of officials, led by Private Schools’ Director S Nagarajamuruan, were on exam duty. District Collector MS Sangeetha and Chief Educational Officer K Karthika inspected the OCPM Girls Higher Secondary School Examination centre.

21K students write exam in Virudhunagar

Nearly 21,790 students from 223 schools in Virudhunagar district appeared for their class 12 exams from 98 exam centres in the district.

According to the sources, 270 differently-abled students will also be appearing for the exam.

"The exam halls for the students have been allocated on the ground floor for their convenience," official sources said, adding that basic facilities, including drinking water, electricity and toilets were in place. Additional bus services will be made available to facilitate students to travel to the exam centres.

Further, 16 members from eight special flying squads and 123 regular flying squads were deployed at the exam centres to monitor the student.