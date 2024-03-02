DMK worker murder: Minor, four men surrender in Tamil Nadu

A police source said, “The next course of action will be based on an inquiry after bringing them to Chennai. We are not sure about the motive yet.”

They were sent for judicial remand for 15 days and will soon be taken into custody by Tambaram city police. While the minor boy was sent to Government Observation Home in Chengalpattu, the remaining were sent to the district jail at Gobichettipalayam of Erode.

Aramudhan, a DMK functionary, was hacked to death by a gang near Walajabad bridge while he was travelling in his car on Thursday night. The deceased was the deputy chairman of the Kattankulathur panchayat union and the DMK’s secretary of Kattankulathur Union (North). He had also served as the panchayat president of Vandalur thrice.