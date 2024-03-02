Four months after suspected poacher shot dead, two foresters jailed in TN

To save Penny, the officials said, Thirumurugan shot him in his stomach. Eswaran died on the spot due to heavy bleeding. Initially, the Kumuli Police had registered a case under sections of 294 (b), 353, 307 of the IPC, 25 (1) of the Arms Act, and 176 (1A) (1) of the CrPC. Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate A Ramanathan had initiated an inquiry into the man's death. A team led by Uthamapalayam Assistant Superintendent of Police A Mathukumari probed the case.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the police department said that as per a government order from 1988, forest officers in the rank of forest guard and above are permitted to use firearms, but should use minimum possible force in due discharge of their duties. Any firing will be followed by a magisterial inquiry, the findings of which would determine further action. "Now, the police inquiry report and magistrate's report included section 302," the official added.

On Thursday evening, Thirumurugan and Penny were arrested and presented before Ramanathan, who ordered to remand them in 15 days of judicial custody. Following proceedings, they were lodged at Theni Prison.