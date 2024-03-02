Four months after suspected poacher shot dead, two foresters jailed in TN

THENI : Four months after a 55-year-old man died after he was allegedly shot by a forester and watcher in the Vannathiparai forest range in Gudalur, the two forest officials were arrested on Thursday and remanded for 15 days. They are currently lodged at Theni prison.
Those apprehended are forester Thirumurugan and watcher George Penny. On the night of October 28, 2023, 55-year-old A Eswaran of KG Patti was shot dead following a confrontation with the officials after he was allegedly caught attempting to lay an electric line in the forest for poaching animals. The officials alleged that Thirumurugan had seized a sickle from Eswaran. While attempting to flee, Eswaran was caught by Penny. He then allegedly took out another sickle that he had concealed in his waist, and started attacking Penny.
To save Penny, the officials said, Thirumurugan shot him in his stomach. Eswaran died on the spot due to heavy bleeding. Initially, the Kumuli Police had registered a case under sections of 294 (b), 353, 307 of the IPC, 25 (1) of the Arms Act, and 176 (1A) (1) of the CrPC. Uthamapalayam Judicial Magistrate A Ramanathan had initiated an inquiry into the man's death. A team led by Uthamapalayam Assistant Superintendent of Police A Mathukumari probed the case.
Speaking to TNIE, an official from the police department said that as per a government order from 1988, forest officers in the rank of forest guard and above are permitted to use firearms, but should use minimum possible force in due discharge of their duties. Any firing will be followed by a magisterial inquiry, the findings of which would determine further action. "Now, the police inquiry report and magistrate's report included section 302," the official added.
On Thursday evening, Thirumurugan and Penny were arrested and presented before Ramanathan, who ordered to remand them in 15 days of judicial custody. Following proceedings, they were lodged at Theni Prison.