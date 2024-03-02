Landmark PSG skywalk to be dismantled for flyover in Coimbatore

heCOIMBATORE: The iconic steel-arched skywalk in front of the PSG Institutions on Avinashi Road in Peelamedu will be dismantled on Sunday to facilitate construction of a flyover in the stretch. Coimbatore City Police have installed a pelican signal to help pedestrians cross the road at the spot.

The police officials also said that the institution has obtained permission from the state government to reinstall the skywalk after two months once the highways department completes its concrete deck installation on the pillars.

The four-lane flyover on Avinashi road, which runs for 10 km from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam, is being built at Rs 1,621 crore. It will have 306 pillars and multiple down ramps. The project started in December 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2025. The skywalk will be dismantled as highways department started to install the concrete decks in Peelamedu.

“The dismantling work is scheduled on Sunday night and it will take around 6 hours. All vehicles would be diverted through nearby roads to facilitate the work. Once the skywalk is removed, highways workers will start construct the flyover and it is estimated to take two months. Once the work gets completed, the institute will reinstall the skywalk beneath the flyover,” said a senior police officer.