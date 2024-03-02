PM Modi to address rally in Chennai on Monday

CHENNAI: PM Narendra Modi, who recently paid several visits to Tamil Nadu, will be addressing political rallies in the coming weeks in the state. On March 4, Modi will be addressing a public meeting in Chennai. He is expected to arrive on the afternoon of March 4 after a meeting in Telangana.
Sources said a few more allies of the NDA are likely to take part in the March 4 meeting. There are efforts to bring in expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on March 4.
“At the first public meeting to be organised once the Lok Sabha elections are notified, all allies of the NDA will be on the dais,” the sources said.
Sources said the party is planning eight or nine public meetings to be addressed by Modi. Meetings may take place in Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, and in a couple of places in the northern part of the state.