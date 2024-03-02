PM Modi to address rally in Chennai on Monday

CHENNAI: PM Narendra Modi, who recently paid several visits to Tamil Nadu, will be addressing political rallies in the coming weeks in the state. On March 4, Modi will be addressing a public meeting in Chennai. He is expected to arrive on the afternoon of March 4 after a meeting in Telangana.

Sources said a few more allies of the NDA are likely to take part in the March 4 meeting. There are efforts to bring in expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on March 4.