CHENNAI: Seat talks in the DMK alliance seem to be facing some headwinds as the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) are demanding more seats than what they got in the last Lok Sabha polls, sources said. But both the parties, amid a stalemate in discussions, told reporters on Saturday that a seat-sharing pact would be signed with the DMK soon.

While Congress got 10 seats (including Puducherry) in 2019, VCK was given two seats. Rumour of displeasure among VCK leaders was rife after its scheduled talks with the DMK’s seat-sharing panel did not happen on Saturday. VCK functionaries, led by its founder Thol Thirumavalavan, were instead huddled in a separate meeting.

“Who said they (DMK) are unwilling to allot seats to us? The talks with the DMK are smooth and friendly. We will soon finalise the numbers,” TN Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai told reporters in Chennai. When asked to specify the number of seats offered to the party, Selvaperunthagai shot back saying all the 40 LS seats (including the Puducherry seat) were Congress seats and the party would fight the upcoming poll in that spirit.

Velmurugan, Jawahirullah seek one LS seat each

Asked if the DMK declined to allot the specific number sought by the Congress, Selvaperunthagai said his party’s high command was in touch with the DMK leadership and the numbers would be finalised soon. Speaking in a similar vein, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said his party could not resume the second round of negotiations with the DMK on Saturday due to its high-level committee meeting which discussed numerous issues related to the Lok Sabha poll. “We could not keep up our appointment this afternoon,” he said.