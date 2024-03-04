TET qualifiers demand certificate, say cannot apply for other exams

“In 2022, TRB said candidates can get TET duplicate certificate through the E-Seva centres by paying Rs 160. Except for a few, many candidates are yet to get this. The employees of centre say TRB does not give access for them to download the certificate,” she added.

Another candidate, H Praveen in Coimbatore told TNIE, “I applied three times from different e-seva centres in last year but could not get it. I have sent a petition to the TRB seeking a certificate. Without certificate, I cannot apply for the exam before March 15.” He added that candidates who cleared TET in 2022 can download their certificate from directly.

According to the sources, TRB gives grace marks for TET pass candidates who appear for SGT exam based on the batch. To avail this, candidates must upload TET certificate in the portal. Around 5,000 candidates are waiting for their certificates from the TRB, sources added. When contacted over the phone, TRB chairperson Venkata Priya refused offer a comment on the issue.