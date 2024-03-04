Water level in Siruvani dam to last only till May

COIMBATORE: Water scarcity looms large over the city as level in the Siruvani dam, which is the primary water source for drinking water to Coimbatore, is expected to last till May.

Speaking to TNIE, an officer in Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board from the Siruvani division said, “As summer has begun, the level in the Siruvani dam has started dropping. At present, the storage stands at 22.11 ft. Around two ft has decreased in about a week. Currently, around 53.81 MLD of water is being supplied by Kerala to Coimbatore city. At this rate, the supply will last till May.”

CCMC officials said they are planning to cater to the water needs of Coimbatore city by fully implementing the Pillur Scheme 3 project. Sources said the Pillur Scheme 3 water will be supplied to Siruvani-fed areas.

As per norms, Kerala has to supply around 102 MLD of water per day to Coimbatore. But considering the water levels in the dam, the supply is adjusted, sources said.