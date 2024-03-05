15 monitoring officers, six consultants deputed to conduct Biz Buddy

CHENNAI: In a bid to redress the grievances of investors and industries, the state industries department has deputed 15 monitoring officers and six consultants to conduct Biz Buddy monthly grievance redress-day meeting on the first Monday of every month at all Sipcot industrial parks in the state.
This comes after Industries Minister TRB Rajaa conducted ‘Sipcot Bizbuddy Outreach Program’ meeting on February 24 at the Sipcot Industrial Park in Gangaikondan.
The Sipcot Bizbuddy Outreach Program is part of a series of meetings aimed at fostering direct communication between the government and the industrial sector.
The circular by the industries department said intimation should be given to the companies, institution, organisation or allottees and contractors to bring the pending issues or grievances to the notice of Sipcot and to take decision to settle it down then and there.
The officials have been asked to focus on important issues like transport facilities, establishment of bank ATM centre, fire and rescue services, electricity substation, water facilities, road access and other industry-related issues.
As per the circular, the officials have to redress grievances within 14 days and the progress will be reviewed by the managing director of Sipcot every month, and report will be submitted to the industries secretary. It has also been instructed that on grievance redress day, the monitoring officer will review the status of water supply, road, cleanliness, solid waste management, functional status of allottees, civil works etc.