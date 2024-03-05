15 monitoring officers, six consultants deputed to conduct Biz Buddy

CHENNAI: In a bid to redress the grievances of investors and industries, the state industries department has deputed 15 monitoring officers and six consultants to conduct Biz Buddy monthly grievance redress-day meeting on the first Monday of every month at all Sipcot industrial parks in the state.

This comes after Industries Minister TRB Rajaa conducted ‘Sipcot Bizbuddy Outreach Program’ meeting on February 24 at the Sipcot Industrial Park in Gangaikondan.

The Sipcot Bizbuddy Outreach Program is part of a series of meetings aimed at fostering direct communication between the government and the industrial sector.