84th birth anniversary of Bangaru Adigalar observed

CHENNAI: The 84th birth anniversary of spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar was celebrated for three days till Monday in Melmaruvathur in Chengalpattu.

Several devotees visited the town on the occasion and special poojas were also conducted. Welfare schemes worth Rs 3.25 crore were also distributed to the beneficiaries across the state.

In a programme on Monday, Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan said “Bangaru Adigalar created spiritual revolution in the present era by allowing men and women from all castes and communities to enter inside the sanctum sanctorum. He also received a lot of respect from former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.”