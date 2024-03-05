Class 11 exam begins, 10,000 skip language paper

CHENNAI: As many as 9,844 students were absent for the language paper of Class 11 final examination that began on Monday. A total of 8,25,187 candidates had registered for the examination, of which, 8,25,187 students appeared for the examination held in 3,302 centres across the state.

According to school education department officials, there were two incidents of malpractice - one each in Salem and Ramanathapuram.

“The absentees for Class 12 language paper was around 12,000, and today it is around 9,844 students. In any examination, there will be 3% absentees, and it is considered normal. We have managed to bring down the absentees due to our continuous efforts to ensure that students don’t drop out after criticisms that there were many absentees last year,” said an official from the school education department.