Compensation sought for sanitary worker injured on duty

Collector receives 250 grievance petitions



Members of the SDPI, led by its branch secretary Malik Feroz Khan, petitioned the collector, demanding him to ensure that doctors are also available at night at the Melapalayam government hospital. “Over 50,000 people reside in the Melapalayam area. When the residents visit the hospital for an emergency, they are told to visit other hospitals, citing the non-availability of doctors,” the petitioners said.

Residents of the Arunthathiyar community from Ward 18 in Tirunelveli, led by S Sappani, submitted a petition to the collector, demanding pattas for their houses where they have been residing for over 50 years.

Kathikeyan received over 250 grievance petitions on Monday, and directed officials of the respective departments to take necessary action.



Plea to change NH route



Meanwhile, in Tenkasi, farmers from many villages petitioned District Collector AK Kamal Kishore, demanding the state government to lay the Rajapalayam-Shengottai national highway on an alternate pathway, stating that the current route where the road is being laid will affect their farmlands.

Workers of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangam — Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (BMS-TWAD) submitted a petition to Kishore, stating that their contractors are not paying them salaries fixed by the board.