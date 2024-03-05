Speed up transgender data collection: Madras High Court to TN govt

Advocate General PS Raman filed a status report on behalf of the secretary of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department. It stated as per the record of the transgender welfare board, 12,116 transgender persons have been identified; and 7,973 identity cards were issued.

The report further said the Tamil Nadu Backward Class Commission has expressed the view that contemporaneous data of the population of transgenders is required to look into provision of separate quota. And only after examining such data, the commission will be able to provide its recommendations on the issue.

It noted the government has recently announced in the budget that the educational expenses of all the transgender students will be borne by the government in order to promote their education.