Tamil Nadu fisherman returns cheque from CM, says compensation insufficient

NAGAPATTINAM: A fisherman from Poompuhar, whose vessel sunk near the fishing harbour in 2020 during heavy rain, was given Rs 2 lakh compensation by Chief Minister MK Stalin while distributing welfare assistance worth Rs 143.46 crore in Mannampanthal on Monday.

However, R Ramesh, when called upon the stage to receive the cheque reportedly told the CM that the relief amount was insufficient. The fisher, who expected Rs 5 lakh in compensation, received the cheque but handed it over to ministers on stage.

Collector AP Mahabharathi said the district administration will consider providing more relief to the fishermen. Ramesh later accepted the cheque from officials after the assurance.