NASA scientist takes students on a Mars tour

CHENNAI: Swati Mohan, Mars launch system chief engineer, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, on Tuesday, shared her experience on working on the Mars Mission, with around 200 students and science enthusiasts in the city.

Swati spoke in detail about the growing space ties between the United States and India, the partnership between NASA and ISRO, and co-engineer interests on critical and emerging technology (iCET), as per a press release.

The event was organised by the US Consulate General Chennai in association with TN Science & Technology Centre. Tracing her south Indian roots, Swati Mohan urged students, especially women, to take up space technology as their career.