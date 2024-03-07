38-year-old woman raped by colleague, threatened with video clip in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her colleague in 2022 and since then has been continuously threatened to have physical relationship with him.

Police said the complainant, Sridevi (name changed), was a widow and she worked at a computer centre in Anna Nagar.

“Her colleague Satyajith befriended the woman and promised to marry her. In October 2022, he took Sridevi to a lodge in Chennai under the pretext of visiting a relative’s house. He then spiked her drink and allegedly raped her. Satyajith had videographed the incident, and since then been forcing her to have physical relationship with him by threatening to post the video and pictures on social media,” the police sources said.