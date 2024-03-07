BJP the most corrupt party, alleges CPI’s Mutharasan

ERODE : BJP is the most corrupt party in India, said Communist Party of India’s Tamil Nadu state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday by citing the recent apex verdict on electoral bonds.

Speaking to reporters after meeting his party functionaries, Mutharasan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking a lot about anti-corruption measures. We have no different opinion regarding that. However, now it has been revealed that the BJP is the most corrupt party. On February 15, the Supreme Court gave a good verdict regarding the election bonds. In that verdict, the court stated that the election bond was illegal.”