BJP the most corrupt party, alleges CPI’s Mutharasan

ERODE : BJP is the most corrupt party in India, said Communist Party of India’s Tamil Nadu state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday by citing the recent apex verdict on electoral bonds.
Speaking to reporters after meeting his party functionaries, Mutharasan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking a lot about anti-corruption measures. We have no different opinion regarding that. However, now it has been revealed that the BJP is the most corrupt party. On February 15, the Supreme Court gave a good verdict regarding the election bonds. In that verdict, the court stated that the election bond was illegal.”
Mutharasan also referred to the Supreme Court directive to the SBI to publish the list of those who obtained election bonds. “The court also ordered the Election Commission to publish the list on its official website by March 13. Everyone except the BJP welcomed this because the BJP has received 60 per cent of the electoral bonds.”
He added, “In this context, the SBI has sought time from the court till June 30 to provide the list. SBI is under the control of the central government. Hence, the Centre is trying to hide this issue because the most corrupt corporate companies in the country are funded by the BJP. The court should be firm on this issue. It should take necessary steps to publish the list by March 13.”