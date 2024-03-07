PM Modi reeled out a blatant lie, says Tamil Nadu CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling “a blatant lie” in a public meeting that the union government was transferring the welfare assistance directly to the people of Tamil Nadu instead of sending the assistance to the state government.

“Had the PM revealed which section of the society the union government is transferring assistance directly to, we can ask those people whether they received anything from the centre,” Stalin said in a statement, released in connection with the new Neengal Nalamaa scheme.

The Chief Minister alleged he need not explain how the funds meant for Tamil Nadu had been reduced because of the union government’s partiality.