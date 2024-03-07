Three held for attacking painter using knives in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old painter was attacked by three men wielding knives in broad daylight near ECR on Wednesday morning. Neelankarai police have arrested all the three suspects.

“Dheena (25) of Kottivakkam was on his way to work when the trio waylaid and attacked him using knives. The suspects tried to flee when the passers-by rushed in to save Dheena. However, the crowd managed to capture one of the suspects and they handed him over to the police,” a police officer said.

Dheena sustained severe injuries and is recovering at a government hospital.

Police identified the arrested man as Vijay (25) of Kottivakkam. Later in the day, the police also nabbed Daniel (19) and Akash (19). Rivalry between two gangs is suspected to be the reason behind the attack.