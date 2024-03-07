Tiruchy railway junction gets system to refill coach tanks faster

TIRUCHY: A state-of-the-art high-speed watering system was recently put in place at the Tiruchy railway junction at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore for refilling tanks of train coaches. Refilling coaches earlier took about 20 minutes. With the installation of the new system, it will only take nine minutes, officials said.

Powered by a high-power motor and computerised operation, the system's pipelines on platforms 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 will not only shorten the time taken to fill up coach tanks but also reduce the time trains spend at platforms for refilling. "On an average, about 155 trains pass through Tiruchy railway junction every day.

Of these, 66 stop at the station for refilling. Under the conventional system, it takes about 20 minutes to fill a train with 30,000 litres of water. Under the quick watering system, this will only take about nine minutes. This opens up the possibility of allocating more trains to a particular platform," a senior official explained.