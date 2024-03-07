Tiruchy railway junction gets system to refill coach tanks faster

TIRUCHY: A state-of-the-art high-speed watering system was recently put in place at the Tiruchy railway junction at a cost of Rs 1.57 crore for refilling tanks of train coaches. Refilling coaches earlier took about 20 minutes. With the installation of the new system, it will only take nine minutes, officials said.
Powered by a high-power motor and computerised operation, the system's pipelines on platforms 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 will not only shorten the time taken to fill up coach tanks but also reduce the time trains spend at platforms for refilling. "On an average, about 155 trains pass through Tiruchy railway junction every day.
Of these, 66 stop at the station for refilling. Under the conventional system, it takes about 20 minutes to fill a train with 30,000 litres of water. Under the quick watering system, this will only take about nine minutes. This opens up the possibility of allocating more trains to a particular platform," a senior official explained.
Apart from Tiruchy, the system is currently in place at Erode, Salem, Chennai Egmore and Tambaram stations. According to sources, the facility will soon be available at Villupuram and other major stations. "It is a positive step because it will expand operations, particularly in the state's centrally located stations like Tiruchy junction.
We want authorities to instal the same system in more major stations," said E Arivoli, a commuter. Meanwhile, RS Pandian, a retired railway officer and frequent commuter, expressed concerns over potential exploitation of the system. "The railway would divert more trains through Tiruchy for refilling as the station now has a fast water refilling system. It would lead to the exploitation of water resources even though it would help the passengers receive more train services," he said.
Officials, however, dismissed the concerns by pointing out that there are three wells at the railway junction, seven in Kallukuzhi, one in Kajamalai, and 36 on the railway land spread over 200 acres in Ponmalai to meet the station's water needs. "In addition to these, we are recycling water at the Golden Rock railway workshop and Tiruchy junction. The railway has taken similar water-saving measures in other districts," an official said.