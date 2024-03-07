TN Minister opens modernised co-op tea factories

“As part of imparting employment-based education to youths, packing machine worth Rs 6.40 lakh worth has been given to the Salisbury Industrial Co-Op Tea Factory Ltd and eight lorries, including mini-lorries, to the Tamil Nadu Small Tea growers Industrial Cooperative Tea factories (INDCOSERVE). Moreover, solar power panels with a capacity of 250 kilowatt have been installed at a cost of Rs 2.26 crore at the Kaikatti tea factory. This will be really helpful for an alternative for the electricity usage along with firewood,” he said.

The minister also said that the modernising works of the remaining eight tea factories at a cost of Rs 41.38 crore will be completed as soon as possible. “The state government handed over Rs 44.2 crore bank loans with subsidy of Rs 11.22 crore to 579 graduate youths in the last two-and-a-half years and they have become entrepreneurs now. The state government is giving 10 different subsidies to encourage MSME industries under which 60 MSMEs in Nilgiris district received Rs 2.73 crore,” said Anbarasan.