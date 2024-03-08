Late DMK leader's daughter-in-law joins rival party in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Simla Muthuchozhan, daughter-in-law of late SP Sarguna Pandian, former DMK deputy general secretary, joined AIADMK on Thursday. She called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence and joined the party. She contested against former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in RK Nagar in the 2016 Assembly election and became the runner-up.

Talking to reporters, Simla said she quit the DMK as her services were not recognised by the leadership. “I have come to the AIADMK with the hope that the party will recognise those who put in hard work,” she said.

“In the 2016 Assembly election, I contested in RK Nagar and in that election, I managed to get the deposit back for the DMK. But when a by-election was announced for that constituency, I was not allowed to contest. But the present DMK president, MK Stalin, made a promise to me at that time. But unfortunately, he did not keep his promise. When I wrote letters to him reminding his promise, he did not respond,” she added.