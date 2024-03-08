Late DMK leader's daughter-in-law joins rival party in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Simla Muthuchozhan, daughter-in-law of late SP Sarguna Pandian, former DMK deputy general secretary, joined AIADMK on Thursday. She called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence and joined the party. She contested against former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in RK Nagar in the 2016 Assembly election and became the runner-up.
Talking to reporters, Simla said she quit the DMK as her services were not recognised by the leadership. “I have come to the AIADMK with the hope that the party will recognise those who put in hard work,” she said.
“In the 2016 Assembly election, I contested in RK Nagar and in that election, I managed to get the deposit back for the DMK. But when a by-election was announced for that constituency, I was not allowed to contest. But the present DMK president, MK Stalin, made a promise to me at that time. But unfortunately, he did not keep his promise. When I wrote letters to him reminding his promise, he did not respond,” she added.
VCK demands 100% counting of VVPAT
Chennai: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan submitted a representation to the CEC through Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo at the secretariat. Thirumavalavan said, “The EC should do 100% counting of VVPAT slips and declare election results solely based on VVPAT slips counts to uphold the integrity and fairness of elections.”
AIADMK to interview aspirants on Mar 10, 11
Chennai: Expediting works for the Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK will be interviewing aspiring LS poll candidates on March 10 and 11 at the party headquarters. On March 10, aspirants for 20 Lok Sabha constituencies will be interviewed. On the next day, aspirants from nine constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be interviewed.