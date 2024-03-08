Protests erupt in Tamil Nadu as SBI seeks more time to submit electoral bonds' details

THOOTHUKUDI: After the State Bank of India (SBI) sought additional time to submit details about electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India, Congress cadres staged a protest over the delay.

Congress cadres, led by Thoothukudi district president CS Muralitharan gathered outside the SBI branch near City Tower and raised slogans condemning the BJP-led union government and the SBI for favouring the government.

Muralitharan said that the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bonds scheme on February 15. The top court held that the scheme, introduced by the BJP government in 2018, violated the voters' right to information enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, and directed to stop the sale of electoral bonds with immediate effect.