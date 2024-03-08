Protests erupt in Tamil Nadu as SBI seeks more time to submit electoral bonds' details

THOOTHUKUDI: After the State Bank of India (SBI) sought additional time to submit details about electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India, Congress cadres staged a protest over the delay.
Congress cadres, led by Thoothukudi district president CS Muralitharan gathered outside the SBI branch near City Tower and raised slogans condemning the BJP-led union government and the SBI for favouring the government.
Muralitharan said that the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bonds scheme on February 15. The top court held that the scheme, introduced by the BJP government in 2018, violated the voters' right to information enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, and directed to stop the sale of electoral bonds with immediate effect.
The top court also ordered the disclosure of details of the electoral bonds. However, the SBI had sought time till June 30.
Muralitharan condemned the SBI for acting in contempt of the SC order, only to safeguard the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government.
Activists, led by Karuthurimai Pathukappu Kootamaippu president K Tamilarasan, besieged an SBI branch in Kovilpatti. They also submitted a petition to SBI chief manager Sudarshana Narasimha Moorthy.
Meanwhile, members of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, Makkal Neethi Maiam, Bahujan Samaj Katchi, INTUC and others participated.