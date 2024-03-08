Two-year-old leaves house in search of mom, drowns in nearby pond in Chennai

“Around 10 am, the child was playing inside the house and her mother, Abinaya, went out for an errand. After some time, Dhanshika came out of the house in search of her mother. She then ventured out of the gate and accidentally fell in the nearby pond,” said a police officer.

When the family realised that the child was missing, they along with the neighbours frantically searched for her. Before long, they found Dhanshika in the pond. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. The body was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.