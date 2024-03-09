‘Accused can’t surrender in non-jurisdictional court’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI : In a significant order, the Madras High Court has ruled that persons accused in cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) cannot surrender in a court that does not have the jurisdiction over the place of occurrence of the offence.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave the ruling on Friday on a petition filed by the state government seeking to issue guidelines to prevent accused from surrendering in courts that have no jurisdiction in order to preempt police from taking them into immediate custody. “Surrender petitions filed by the accused, who have voluntarily surrendered before a magistrate having no jurisdiction to try the case, are not maintainable,” the judge said.
Citing certain orders of the Supreme Court, the judge said that no order of remand can be passed by the magistrate under Section 167(2) CrPC on such petitions for surrender.
Consequently, the period of 15 days of police custody or 60/90 days custody will commence only from the date on which the person comes into the custody of the court, upon being forwarded by the police under Section 167(1) CrPC, the court said. If an accused voluntarily appears before a magistrate who has no jurisdiction to try the case, it would be open to him to direct the Station House Officer of the nearest police station to take the accused into custody and deal with him in accordance with legal procedures, the judge held.
The judge, however, made it clear that the order relates to only cases registered under the IPC and not applicable to cases of economic offences under special acts like Customs Act or FEMA.
‘Tactic adopted by habitual criminals often’
The order was passed on a petition filed on behalf of Otteri police station falling under the Tambaram Commissionerate seeking to quash the remand order passed by the Sathyamangalam judicial magistrate on March 1 in the surrender of five persons accused in the murder of a DMK local functionary at Kattankulathur.
State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah submitted that in many grave offences, the accused, who are often habitual criminals, adopt the tactic of surrendering before judicial magistrates having no territorial jurisdiction over the case and offer themselves for remand.
He said that this was a clever tactic adopted by criminals to get themselves remanded to judicial custody thereby precluding police remand and seriously impairing the statutory right of the police to effectively investigate cognizable offences. President of Madras HC Advocates Association G Mohanakrishnan opposed the plea and stressed that no such order could be passed. The court rejected the submission.