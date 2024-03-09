Caste-murder bid: In-laws among six held for bid to kill Dalit youth in Tamil Nadu

ERODE : Erode police on Friday arrested four people in connection with the ‘honour killing’ attempt on a Dalit youth near Bhavanisagar. The girl’s parents were arrested from Nilgiris on Thursday. The accused were identified as G Chandran, 57, and his wife Chitra, 41, who are the in-laws of the youth; and their relatives M Ammasakutti, 45, S Jagadeesh, 35, S Vadivel, 45, and S Karthi, 32, of Sathyamangalam. They were produced before the principal district court and remanded.

According to sources, J Subash, a Dalit resident from Guruvayurappan Nagar in Bhavanisagar was in love with Manju, a caste Hindu girl living in Gandhi Nagar in Sathyamangalam. But her parents Chandran and Chitra did not approve of the relationship.