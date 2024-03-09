Caste-murder bid: In-laws among six held for bid to kill Dalit youth in Tamil Nadu

ERODE : Erode police on Friday arrested four people in connection with the ‘honour killing’ attempt on a Dalit youth near Bhavanisagar. The girl’s parents were arrested from Nilgiris on Thursday. The accused were identified as G Chandran, 57, and his wife Chitra, 41, who are the in-laws of the youth; and their relatives M Ammasakutti, 45, S Jagadeesh, 35, S Vadivel, 45, and S Karthi, 32, of Sathyamangalam. They were produced before the principal district court and remanded.
According to sources, J Subash, a Dalit resident from Guruvayurappan Nagar in Bhavanisagar was in love with Manju, a caste Hindu girl living in Gandhi Nagar in Sathyamangalam. But her parents Chandran and Chitra did not approve of the relationship.
On October 7, Subash married Manju. Chandran, who had been looking for his daughter, came to know about the marriage a week ago and was upset. On Wednesday, when Subash was taking his sister Harini, 16, on a bike to school, a truck knocked them down from behind. Harini died and Subhash is still in hospital.