Family Planning Association of India seeks students’ input to improve women’s laws

CHENNAI : The Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) is planning to seek suggestions from students in all colleges, including law colleges, in the state with regard to the amendment of special laws for women, and submit them to the government, said N Leelavathy, Chairperson, Family Planning Association of India, Chennai Branch.

The association’s Chennai branch along with Chellammal Women’s College and Rotary Club of Chennai Golden Star celebrated International Women’s Day at the college on Friday.