Family Planning Association of India seeks students’ input to improve women’s laws

CHENNAI : The Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) is planning to seek suggestions from students in all colleges, including law colleges, in the state with regard to the amendment of special laws for women, and submit them to the government, said N Leelavathy, Chairperson, Family Planning Association of India, Chennai Branch.
The association’s Chennai branch along with Chellammal Women’s College and Rotary Club of Chennai Golden Star celebrated International Women’s Day at the college on Friday.
The FPAI also distributed pamphlets bearing information on the POCSO Act, Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 and other laws to the students and sought their suggestions on how to bring about more stringent legislation in place.
“There are loopholes in the existing legislation. So, stringent laws should be chalked out to prevent repeated sexual abuses against women and children,” Leelavathy said.