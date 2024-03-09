Judge rebukes TN cops for using derogatory nickname in official case records

CHENNAI : The first additional sessions court judge D Lingeswaran recently pulled up the police for adding nickname of an accused on the case records. The court later removed the name from the records.

“What’s there in a name? Names are important part of our identity. They carry deep personal, cultural, familial and historical connections. They give us a sense of who we are, the communities in which we belong to and our place in the world. Changing one’s name should be his own choice,” he said.

The judge further said the police shall not give any derogatory names to any person including the accused.

The nickname ‘Kurangu’ was given to Saravanan who was accused of robbing cash from a passerby at Choolaimedu.

However, the judge acquitted him of all the charges including criminal intimidation for failure of the prosecution to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubts.