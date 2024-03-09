Six-year-old girl dies of stomach pain in TN, parents suspect pills given at school

COIMBATORE : A six-year-old girl studying in Class 1 in a corporation school at Singanallur in Coimbatore died under mysterious circumstances two days after developing stomach pain. Her parents suspect nutrition pills given in the school could have posed danger and demanded the police to ascertain the reason for her death.

The deceased is Diya Shree, daughter of Rajamani and Bhuvaneshwari of Lakshmi Mill Colony in Varadharajapuram in Coimbatore city.

In their complaint to police, the girl's parents claimed she had been taking a nutritional supplement (folic acid with ferrous sulphate tablet) distributed at school.

Since Tuesday the girl developed stomach pain and was given ajwain (carom seed) water at home. She was rushed to a private hospital as the pain increased that night and then was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The doctors said there was a lump in her stomach. Her parents had told them that she was taking nutrition pills offered by the school management. Diya died early morning on Thursday without responding to the treatment, said police.