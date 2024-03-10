‘40% food vendors in Tiruchy ignoring hygiene standards’

TIRUCHY: At a time when the corporation is working towards establishing the city’s first food street in Anna Nagar, residents question the measures the civic body has taken to address complaints on poor hygiene practices among food vendors. According to sources the food safety department last year issued notices to about 40 food vendors in the city over various hygiene violations.

The issue of poor hygiene practices by vendors also had found mention in earlier council meetings, urging the corporation to act on it. Commenting on the situation, a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) official said, “About 60% of street vendors follow food safety standards. The remaining, however, ignore most of them. 40% is still a huge figure. If the corporation organises workshops on food safety for the street vendors at least twice a year, it can change the attitude of these 40% vendors."

Akilan P, a college student who frequents street food joints in the city, said, "We don't want it (corporation) to evict the vendors. Instead, we want it to ensure that vendors set up stalls without blocking footpaths and serve food in a hygienic manner. If the corporation cannot at least ensure this, what is the point of claiming Tiruchy to be a smart and clean city?" K Manohar, a retired revenue official residing in Anna Nagar, said, “During Covid, the corporation conducted awareness campaigns on hand washing techniques and hygiene. Why don't the authorities consider teaching the city vendors food hygiene? Street food vendors may be required to attend these classes. This can significantly improve hygiene among many of them.”

While several of the several smart cities across the country like Jammu had last year organised workshops on promoting hygienic practices among food vendors, town planners hope to have the same conducted in Tiruchy once the town vending committee (TVC) is formed. Sources, however, said the formation of the panel is unlikely ahead of the upcoming general election.

When enquired, a senior corporation official said, "We are aware of the issue. We will take up the matter with the food safety department. We will also consider conducting awareness campaigns under their guidance for street food vendors."