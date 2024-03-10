Companies not paying tax will be penalised: Tiruvallur Collector to HC

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district collector T Prabhu Shankar has informed the Madras High Court that necessary action has been taken to slap penalty on the companies evading property tax in Thodukadu village panchayat in the district.
The submission was made on a status report filed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh when a contempt of court petition came up for hearing. The collector also informed that the block development officer has initiated action to collect the property tax from the companies and a penalty has also been imposed. If they fail to pay, legal action would be taken, he told the court.
The contempt of court petition was filed by Venkatesan, president of Thodukadu village panchayat. Advocate VS Suresh, representing him, submitted that about 26 private companies, including top car makers, have been making use of the infrastructure provided by the civic body but not paying tax.
He also submitted that an order of the court directing government authorities to initiate action to collect the tax was not complied with.
The judge directed the respondent authorities to inform the action taken against the companies and posted the matter to March 25.
26 firms defaulters
