Companies not paying tax will be penalised: Tiruvallur Collector to HC

The contempt of court petition was filed by Venkatesan, president of Thodukadu village panchayat. Advocate VS Suresh, representing him, submitted that about 26 private companies, including top car makers, have been making use of the infrastructure provided by the civic body but not paying tax.

He also submitted that an order of the court directing government authorities to initiate action to collect the tax was not complied with.

The judge directed the respondent authorities to inform the action taken against the companies and posted the matter to March 25.

