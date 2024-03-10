Periyar varsity employees seek action against VC; hold sit-in

SALEM: Members of the Periyar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) and Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) staged a sit-in at the University campus on Saturday. They demanded appropriate action against Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan for not implementing government orders and to find a new VC as the last date of Jagannathan’s tenure will end in June. Over 100 people participated in the protest.

According to sources, “Jagannathan’s tenure will end in June and the University administration has started looking out for a new VC. A notification in this regard was also published in the government gazette on March 6. Usually, one nominee from the Syndicate committee, one from the senate, and a convener from the government will be appointed to form a committee to elect the VC, and then applications for the VC post will be received. Later, this committee will select three suitable applicants and send the list to the Governor and he will announce one of them as the VC.”

I Elagovan, legal advisor of PUEU, presided over the protest.